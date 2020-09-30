Mint Lite | Babri verdict, jobs, unpaid works, oxygen suppliers & others

Despite the relaxation of rules and a partial reopening from 21 September, most Indian states have not had students return to schools even as the government is expected to release Unlock 5.0 rules on Thursday. In the US, concerns are rising about a spike in covid-19 cases among schoolchildren, a cause of concern as the younger ones were thought to be safer from the virus. Children of all ages now make up 10% of US cases, up from 2% in April, the American Academy of Paediatrics said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the incidence of covid-19 in children started rising early September as many returned to the classroom. In a study of data from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh (see Plain Facts), researchers found that children are transmitting the virus to the elderly, and the risk of transmission is highest among pairs of children of the same age. Experts suggest outdoor classes as an option.