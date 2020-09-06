Mint Lite | Belarus protests, India covid tally, Indian politicians & other news

It's been a weekend of pro-democracy protests: In Belarus, police detained dozens as thousands took to the streets of Minsk for a fourth weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election. In Hong Kong, police fired pepper balls at people protesting against postponement of polls and a new national security law. And calls for a boycott of Disney film Mulan, which began streaming Friday and has won fans, have intensified in Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan as lead actor Liu Yefei supported Hong Kong police’s crackdown on protestors last year. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Covaxin moves to next stage of trials

View Full Image Over 90,600 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total infections past 41.13 lakh

India is likely to overtake Brazil as the second worst affected country in a day as the covid-19 case count rises steadily. Over 90,600 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total infections past 41.13 lakh. This is despite having a recovery rate of 77%. Bharat Biotech, which is working on an indigenous covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has received approval to move to phase 2 of human testing, and the trials on 380 volunteers are likely to begin this week. Others, including ZydusCadila and Serum Institute are conducting phase 2 trials already. Russia has said it is likely to release its Sputnik V vaccine for civilian use this week. China’s Sinovac Biotech said four more countries, including Serbia and Pakistan, have agreed to run late-stage human tests of its coronavirus vaccine candidates. Meanwhile, WHO has said “we need to be optimistic and realistic" and that vaccine distribution is unlikely before mid-2021.

Virus crushes future of restaurants

View Full Image About 55% of those who are likely to close said they expect to shut down before November

Nearly two-thirds of New York restaurants could be out of business by January without additional government aid, according to a study by the US state’s restaurant association. About 55% of those who are likely to close said they expect to shut down before November. Most restaurants in the New York state have been shut since March due to the pandemic, much like the ones across India. In New York City, the administration has banned indoor seating in restaurants to limit the resurgence of covid-19. India’s hospitality sector has also taken a similar hit from the virus, with the total revenue loss in 2020 estimated at ₹89,813 crore compared to revenues of over ₹158,000 crore in 2019, according to Anarock’s hospitality overview for this year. Apart from people staying home, the shrinking economy is also a cause for concern for the revival of the sector that is dependent on both tourism and business travellers.

The games our politicians play

View Full Image Mint’s data team analysed the hobbies and special interests that 373 of the 575 Lok Sabha MPs declared on their official profiles, and found that most of our politicians are voracious readers

The range of hobbies Indian politicians have seems as diverse as the country’s democracy itself. Mint’s data team analysed the hobbies and special interests that 373 of the 575 Lok Sabha MPs declared on their official profiles, and found that most of our politicians are voracious readers. Of the 236 who profess a love for reading, most said they spend their time on scriptures, journals and newspapers. Sports and fitness is the second most popular pastime: 142 MPs play 82 different sports (see chart). Music, social work and travel are the other popular pastimes. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he likes spending time outdoors, amid nature, Rahul Gandhi has listed Japanese martial arts form aikido and swimming as his favourite pastimes. For more, see Plain Facts.

Mexico short of death certificates

View Full Image Mexico has registered more than 66,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, putting it fourth in covid-19 deaths after the US, Brazil and India

Mexico’s deputy health minister said the government had ordered the printing of 1.1 million additional death certificates as several parts of the country ran out. Mexico has registered more than 66,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, putting it fourth in covid-19 deaths after the US, Brazil and India. Mexico City, the capital that’s home to nine million people, where the outbreak is the worst nationally, is one of the places that ran out of death certificates. More than 11,000 have died of the virus in the capital. For two weeks, authorities been redistributing certificates from areas with larger stocks, and are now awaiting the new order. The World Health Organization has said Mexico’s deaths and cases of over 620,000 are “under-recognized" due to limited testing. Despite this, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has played down the risk of the pandemic and said the government’s strategy is “very good."

New York has the most Richie Richs

View Full Image New York has more wealthy individuals than any other city in the world, making it No.1 on the 2020 Wealth-X Global Luxury City Index.

New York has more wealthy individuals than any other city in the world, making it No.1 on the 2020 Wealth-X Global Luxury City Index. What’s more, it has the highest number of five-star hotels and luxury casinos. The index explores the link between wealth growth and development of the luxury industry, and how this relationship is changing in the face of covid-19 (think increased premiums on privacy, such as the growing trend for private jet travel). It estimates that the city’s super rich population is likely to grow steadily over the next five years, despite political and economic uncertainty brought on by the virus and police brutality. It’s Asia, however, that dominates the index, with eight of the top 15 cities being within the region, including Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. The Asia region is home to more wealthy individuals than Europe, though North America still remains the dominant region for global wealth.

