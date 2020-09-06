Mint Lite | Belarus protests, India covid tally, Indian politicians & other news

Nearly two-thirds of New York restaurants could be out of business by January without additional government aid, according to a study by the US state’s restaurant association. About 55% of those who are likely to close said they expect to shut down before November. Most restaurants in the New York state have been shut since March due to the pandemic, much like the ones across India. In New York City, the administration has banned indoor seating in restaurants to limit the resurgence of covid-19. India’s hospitality sector has also taken a similar hit from the virus, with the total revenue loss in 2020 estimated at ₹89,813 crore compared to revenues of over ₹158,000 crore in 2019, according to Anarock’s hospitality overview for this year. Apart from people staying home, the shrinking economy is also a cause for concern for the revival of the sector that is dependent on both tourism and business travellers.