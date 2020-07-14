Work is on in the US to develop another rapid antigen test for covid-19 with the idea of making it as easy to use as a home pregnancy test. American conglomerate 3M has partnered with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop a test that could be administered on a low-cost, paper-based device and deliver results in minutes. 3M says it could scale up manufacturing to millions of tests per day once it is developed, and aims to get it to the market by September. For the rest of the national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Back to shutdown

View Full Image The tech hub of Bengaluru has gone back into lockdown for a week, after a surge in infections took case numbers to nearly 20,000

The tech hub of Bengaluru has gone back into lockdown for a week, after a surge in infections took case numbers to nearly 20,000. This is a huge jump from mid-June when the city reported about 1,000 covid-19 cases and was considered one of the better performing urban centres. Across India, states are enforcing curbs again as case numbers surge, derailing government efforts to restart the economy affected by a more than two-month shutdown. In all, India has over nine lakh cases, with 28,498 new infections on Tuesday, according to the health ministry. Bihar has announced a total lockdown starting 16 July till the end of the month. The industry-tech hub of Pune began a 10-day shutdown on Monday, while Thiruvananthapuram has been under lockdown from 6 July. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has opened up to tourists in a phased manner with restrictions even as Srinagar is partially shut.

Cities close, oil prices dip

View Full Image Oil prices slipped for a second day as cities worldwide tighten restrictions due to a resurgence in cases

Oil prices slipped for a second day as cities worldwide tighten restrictions due to a resurgence in cases. WHO said “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction" and warned “it’s going to get worse and worse and worse". California, one of the largest fuel-consuming states in the US, announced a roll-back of reopening, and Texas is considering restrictions on businesses again. Hong Kong has imposed its strictest social distancing measures yet and Japan said a new state of emergency is possible if infections increase. As Australia’s cases passed 10,000, New South Wales reintroduced restrictions on business. In the US, California, Texas and Florida are emerging as new hotspots. On Monday, the three states recorded 30,000 new cases, 18% of the world’s daily total. The resurgence can be attributed to a population no longer willing to stay indoors and refusal to wear face masks as a political statement on personal freedom.

Virus to leave 130m hungry

View Full Image Virus to leave 130 million hungry

An additional 130 million people globally could face chronic hunger this year due to covid-19, and its effect could be felt till 2030, says a UN report. Shrinking GDP hits food supply, especially in nations dependent on food imports. The report puts forth three scenarios (see chart). The first is based on a forecast of the world economy shrinking 4.9% this year but growing 5.4% in 2021. In this case, an extra 83 million may go hungry due to the virus. The second scenario, based on the economy degrowing 7% now and recovering 3.3% in 2021, may leave 103 million undernourished. If it shrinks 10% now and grows 0.3% next year, 132 million will be affected due to covid-19. Even if the economy recovers in 2021, the number of hungry will be 62 million more than the estimate in the absence of the pandemic.

Airlines avoid hard landing

View Full Image Worldwide, airlines have been hit hard by the pandemic and the curbs on air travel.

Worldwide, airlines have been hit hard by the pandemic and the curbs on air travel. Virgin Atlantic is set to announce a private rescue deal worth $1.25 billion, after clearing the last major hurdle to the deal. The UK government refused to contribute taxpayer funds when Virgin Atlantic was grounded by the coronavirus crisis. In the US, Delta Airlines said the virus resurgence and related travel restrictions have stalled hope of recovery in travel demand, and prompted it to slash the number of flights it had hoped to add to its schedule next month. The airline will add only 500 flights in August instead of the planned 1,000. It doesn’t expect to add more till the end of this year. British Airways is planning to raise more than $1 million from the sale of paintings and prints from its corporate art collection at Sotheby’s. The 17 artworks will be up in two auctions, and the top piece is an abstract painting by British artist Bridget Riley.

Robinhoods stock up on Tesla

View Full Image Almost 40,000 Robinhood accounts bought Tesla shares in a four-hour span on Monday, pushing the automaker’s stock price up

Almost 40,000 Robinhood accounts bought Tesla shares in a four-hour span on Monday, pushing the automaker’s stock price up. Tesla’s stock has surged 56% over the past 10 days, driven largely by day trading millennials who have taken to the US trading app in droves during the pandemic. Experts say millennials, who are no longer spending on entertainment or vacations, have started playing the market. The Robinhood app, which charges no commission, and even rewards new users with stock, added a record three million new accounts in the first quarter of 2020, Forbes reports. For Tesla, the sudden interest from millennials has helped push its market cap $202 billion this year. This week, Robinhood raised $320 million, taking its valuation to $8.6 billion. It is one of the tech industry’s biggest growth stories but there’s also been a push for it to tighten norms after one of its users died by suicide, believing he’d lost over $700,000.

