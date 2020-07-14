Mint Lite | Bengaluru lockdown, oil prices, UN hunger report & other news

Worldwide, airlines have been hit hard by the pandemic and the curbs on air travel. Virgin Atlantic is set to announce a private rescue deal worth $1.25 billion, after clearing the last major hurdle to the deal. The UK government refused to contribute taxpayer funds when Virgin Atlantic was grounded by the coronavirus crisis. In the US, Delta Airlines said the virus resurgence and related travel restrictions have stalled hope of recovery in travel demand, and prompted it to slash the number of flights it had hoped to add to its schedule next month. The airline will add only 500 flights in August instead of the planned 1,000. It doesn’t expect to add more till the end of this year. British Airways is planning to raise more than $1 million from the sale of paintings and prints from its corporate art collection at Sotheby’s. The 17 artworks will be up in two auctions, and the top piece is an abstract painting by British artist Bridget Riley.