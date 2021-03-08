Mint Lite | Biden's Covid relief bill, Vietnam protest & more

Traveling across the rugged, unforgiving and roadless Alaska terrain is already hard enough, but whatever comforts mushers previously had in the world’s most famous sled dog race will be cast aside this year due to the pandemic. In years past, mushers would stop in any number of 24 villages that serve as checkpoints, where they could get a hot meal, maybe a shower and sleep in a warm building before getting back to the nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. But this year, they will spend the next week or so mostly camping in tents outside towns, and the only source of warmth will come from their camp cookers. This year’s Iditarod will be marked by pandemic precautions, a route change, no spectators, the smallest field of competitors in decades, the return of one former champion and the swan song of a fan favorite, all against the backdrop of pressure on the race and sponsors by an animal rights group.