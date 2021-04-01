Mint Lite | Biden's infra plan, Opec+, Oz’s tech IPOs, India power usage & more

US President Joe Biden laid out what he called a “bold" plan to rebuild the US infrastructure, but now needs an equally ambitious effort to wrangle it through Congress in the face of Republican opposition and criticism from within his Democratic Party. Biden, in a speech on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, invoked the great public investments of the past—the transcontinental railroad, the interstate highway system and the space programme—to sell his idea to spend $2.25 trillion over eight years on a menu of projects, from bolstering the electrical grid to upgrading childcare facilities. But illustrating the challenges Biden’s plan faces getting through Congress, it drew quick criticism from Republicans, who said they wanted no part of the corporate tax hikes he proposes to pay for it. Some progressive Democrats, meanwhile, said it would not spend nearly enough.