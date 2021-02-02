Mint Lite | Biden’s stance on asylum seekers, India fiscal deficit target & more

The world’s democracies would risk pushing Myanmar into the arms of China if their response to the coup closes channels for communication with the South-East Asian country’s powerful generals, Japan’s deputy defence minister said on Tuesday. Myanmar’s army seized power on Monday, declaring a state of emergency, and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with other government officials, having accused her National League for Democracy party of winning a landslide victory in the 8 November vote through “election fraud". For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

President Joe Biden’s administration has asked the US Supreme Court to cancel upcoming oral arguments and delay further action in two pending appeals that were filed by Donald Trump over US-Mexico border wall funding and the so-called “remain in Mexico" asylum policy. The US government says it will not be making routine immigration enforcement arrests at covid-19 vaccination sites. The vaccination sites will be considered “sensitive locations" and generally off limits for enforcement actions, the Department of Homeland Security said. But data show that the Biden administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the US illegally at the beginning of his term. Meanwhile, Biden intends to continue pushing for a large pandemic relief bill, even if he has to bypass Senate Republicans, his press secretary said.

Pockets of inflation are flickering across some parts of Asia and fading in others, impacting central banks’ scope to further support economies in a region that’s leading the recovery from the pandemic, reports Bloomberg. Philippine inflation hit a near-two-year high of 3.5% in December, driven by a sharp rise in food prices. Successive typhoons in the fourth quarter and the continued spread of African swine fever have hit the country’s food stocks, whose supply chains were already under strain from local lockdowns. Indonesia’s inflation has taken a more benign path, though the six-month high in December did put some economists on alert that it could start cutting into the central bank’s policy space. New Zealand inflation was firmer than economists expected, adding to signs the central bank may not need to cut interest rates any further. Consumer prices rose 1.4% from a year earlier, matching the third-quarter reading.

India’s fiscal deficit target in the near-term is higher than expected and medium-term consolidation is at a more gradual pace than anticipated, said Fitch Ratings in its comments on the just unveiled Union Budget for the financial year beginning 1 April. India, which has often complained that its sovereign credit ratings by agencies such as Fitch do not reflect the economy’s fundamentals, put the fiscal deficit at 9.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal ending 31 March against a planned 3.5%. For the next 2021-22 fiscal, the deficit was put at 6.8% of the GDP. The budget presented on Monday forecasts wider near-term deficits and a more gradual pace of consolidation than anticipated, reaching 4.5% only by FY26.

China’s top diplomat warned the US not to cross the country’s “red line", in a pointed speech that pushed back against early moves by President Joe Biden to press Beijing on human rights. Yang Jiechi said in a video address to a New York-based US-China group that the two sides “stand at a key moment" to rebuild ties and cooperate after Biden’s inauguration. But he placed the onus on the US to repair the damage caused by the “misguided policies" of former president Donald Trump. The speech to the National Committee on US-China Relations represented Beijing’s most high-profile appeal to an American audience since Biden took power on 20 January. Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on his election victory over Trump in November, and the two men have yet to speak after the inauguration.

Prehistoric teeth unearthed at a site in Jersey reveal signs of interbreeding between Neanderthals and our own species, scientists say. UK experts re-studied 13 teeth found between 1910 and 1911 at La Cotte de St Brelade in the island’s south-west, reports BBC. They were long regarded as being typical Neanderthal specimens, but the reassessment also uncovered features characteristic of modern human teeth. The teeth may represent some of the last known Neanderthal remains. As such, they might even yield clues to what caused the disappearance of our close evolutionary cousins. The Neanderthals evolved around 400,000 years ago and inhabited a large area from western Europe to Siberia. They were typically shorter and stockier than modern humans, with a thick ridge of bone overhanging the eyes. They finally disappeared around 40,000 years ago, just as modern humans were settling in.

