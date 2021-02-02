Mint Lite | Biden’s stance on asylum seekers, India fiscal deficit target & more

China’s top diplomat warned the US not to cross the country’s “red line", in a pointed speech that pushed back against early moves by President Joe Biden to press Beijing on human rights. Yang Jiechi said in a video address to a New York-based US-China group that the two sides “stand at a key moment" to rebuild ties and cooperate after Biden’s inauguration. But he placed the onus on the US to repair the damage caused by the “misguided policies" of former president Donald Trump. The speech to the National Committee on US-China Relations represented Beijing’s most high-profile appeal to an American audience since Biden took power on 20 January. Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on his election victory over Trump in November, and the two men have yet to speak after the inauguration.