Mint Lite | Bihar elections, Indian cities face water risk, robots and others

The second phase of the Bihar assembly elections , held on Tuesday, will decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates across 94 assembly segments including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav from the opposition’s grand alliance and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Meanwhile, their were reports of violence in two places in Madhya Pradesh as 42% voters exercised their rights till 2pm. The by-elections in the state followed after 22 MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March 2020.

India gets a wake up call from WWF

View Full Image A WWF survey rang alarm bells as it predicted that 30 Indian cities could face acute water risks in the next 30 years

A WWF survey rang alarm bells as it predicted that 30 Indian cities could face acute water risks in the next 30 years. The WWF Water Risk Filter report has named cities such as Jaipur, Indore, Srinagar, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai in the list of cities at risk. Globally too, cities such as Beijing, Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro will face increased water risks by 2050. According to Dr Sejal Worah, Programme Director, WWF India, "for cities to break away from the current vicious loop of flooding and water scarcity, nature-based solutions like restoration of urban watersheds and wetlands could offer solutions." According to Dr Worah, multi-stakeholder engagements and ownership involving local communities will be key to creating and conserving sustainable water infrastructure. This is especially worrying because around 2 lakh people die each year due to lack of access to safe drinking water.

Belarus launches nuclear power plant

View Full Image The plant has been connected to Belarus’ power grid and has started producing electricity.

Belarus started operations at its controversial nuclear power plant—the Russian-built Astravyets—on Tuesday. The plant has been connected to Belarus’ power grid and has started producing electricity. Neighbouring country Lithuania, located only about 20km away from the plant, immediately cut off importing electricity from Belarus as a retaliation. Latvia also blocked imports of energy generated at the plant. Earlier in August, the Belarusian energy ministry has said the plant’s two reactors would have the capacity to eventually supply one third of the country's energy requirements. The launch is ill-timed as it takes place amid historic protests against the government and President Alexander Lukashenko, who won an election in August which critics say may have been rigged. Belarusian authorities have been accused of brutality and torture in their suppression of the mass street protests, which is now in its twelfth straight week.

Pantanal fires spook investors

View Full Image Word's biggest wetland ablaze

Brazil’s Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland ecosystem and home to many endangered species, burned at the fastest rate in October since record keeping started in 1998. At least 2,846 fire spots were recorded in October, higher than the 2002 record, Bloomberg reports, citing INPE Spacial Research Institute. So far this year, an area larger than the size of Belgium has been lost. With the Amazon rainforest also burning at a record pace, foreign investors have started to demand more action from President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration for the environment. The Pantanal is facing its worst drought in 47 years, which has contributed to the spread of fire. The government said drought is the cause of the fires, but environmental organizations say it’s been caused by humans.

The robots solving lonely lives

View Full Image Loneliness has been on the rise and the coronavirus has only aggravated it. According to Harvard Business Review, US loneliness rates have doubled in the last 50 years

Loneliness has been on the rise and the coronavirus has only aggravated it. According to Harvard Business Review, US loneliness rates have doubled in the last 50 years. But the rising loneliness has been an opportunity for many new businesses, reports The Guardian. Businesses have come up with solutions in the form of virtual companionship. Intuit Robotics, from Israel, has started beta-testing ElliQ—a robot for happier ageing. The robot which resembles a tall white table lamp can remind owners to drink water, take medicines or even play a game. Japan, which has the fastest ageing population in the world, has found a solution for loneliness through Hatsune Miku—a popular holographic star. There are others, like Paro an interactive robot designed as a white seal pup which can even mimic the sound of baby seals, or a tranquility chair—one with an enormous stuffed doll that wraps itself around you.

Sri Lanka rescues 100 whales

View Full Image Whales, just like dolphins, are sociable animals and travel in pods

Barely a month after Australia saw hundreds of whales stranded on the beaches of Tasmania, Sri Lanka witnessed a similar situation as around 100 whales got stuck on the beaches of the island’s southwest coast. Villagers ignored a 24-hours coronavirus curfew to help push the smaller whales back into the water. Officials from the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard also joined in as the rescue operation went on through the night. Unfortunately, four whales died during the incident. In Australia too many whales had died as they could not be moved back into deep waters on time. Australia and New Zealand are hotspots for such strandings. The reason why whales beach themselves remains a mystery though. But whales, just like dolphins, are sociable animals and travel in pods. This means, a few whales being stranded can lead to many more following suit.

