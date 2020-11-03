Mint Lite | Bihar elections, Indian cities face water risk, robots and others

Loneliness has been on the rise and the coronavirus has only aggravated it. According to Harvard Business Review, US loneliness rates have doubled in the last 50 years. But the rising loneliness has been an opportunity for many new businesses, reports The Guardian. Businesses have come up with solutions in the form of virtual companionship. Intuit Robotics, from Israel, has started beta-testing ElliQ—a robot for happier ageing. The robot which resembles a tall white table lamp can remind owners to drink water, take medicines or even play a game. Japan, which has the fastest ageing population in the world, has found a solution for loneliness through Hatsune Miku—a popular holographic star. There are others, like Paro an interactive robot designed as a white seal pup which can even mimic the sound of baby seals, or a tranquility chair—one with an enormous stuffed doll that wraps itself around you.