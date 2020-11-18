Mint Lite | Bitcoin, Quad naval exercise, covid vaccines, fossil fuel & others

In an attempt to keep poachers away, the only white giraffe in the world has now been fitted with a GPS tracking device, reports BBC. The giraffe in North East Kenya can now be monitored by rangers at all times. This will be important especially since the only other two of his kind—a female and a seven-month old calf—were killed by poachers in March. White giraffes were first spotted in Kenya in March 2016, about two months after a sighting in neighbouring Tanzania.The colour of his skin is actually caused by rare genetic condition called leucism, which causes the loss of skin pigmentation. There has been a significant increase in reported poaching incidents of wild animals this year. The covid-19 pandemic have made many groups vulnerable, and they have turned to poaching of animals—either for consumption or for sale. Some places like Uganda have seen a doubling of incidents compared to last year.