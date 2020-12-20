Mint Lite | Bosnia's icon, how the US got hacked, Biden's climate team & more

A new strain of covid-19 virus is causing anxiety in the United Kingdom. It has led to tighter restrictions, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a full lockdown on London and large parts of south-east England. UK has already crossed 2 million total infections. According to government officials, almost 60% of recent cases can be attributed to the new strain of virus. All non-essential shops will close and 16.4 million people—31% of England’s population—have been ordered to stay at home. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Taiwan eyes subs to bolster defence

View Full Image Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called it a 'historic milestone' which 'demonstrates Taiwan’s strong will to the world'

Taiwan has begun building a fleet of state-of-the-art submarines as it looks to further bolster its defensive capabilities, a move analysts say could complicate any potential Chinese military plans to invade the island or install a naval blockade. Construction on the first of eight new subs began last month, with the first expected to begin sea trials in 2025, CNN reported. At a ceremony marking the beginning of the program, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called it a “historic milestone" which “demonstrates Taiwan’s strong will to the world." Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the two sides having been governed separately for more than seven decades. Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed that Beijing will never allow the island to become independent.

Russia to return controversial icon

View Full Image On Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry said the icon would be returned to Bosnia pending an Interpol probe to clarify its origins

Russia has said it would return an Orthodox icon presented to its foreign minister in Bosnia, a gift that has triggered a protest from Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. The presiding Serb member of Bosnia’s three-member presidency, Milorad Dodik, gave the icon to Sergey Lavrov when he visited Sarajevo earlier this week. The icon, which was said to be 300 years old, is believed to originate from eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed rebels have fought Ukrainian troops in a six-year conflict. The Ukrainian Embassy in Sarajevo has requested information on how the Bosnian Serb leader came to possess the icon, noting that the failure to provide the information would mean Bosnia is supporting Russia’s “aggressive policy and military actions" in eastern Ukraine. On Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry said the icon would be returned to Bosnia pending an Interpol probe to clarify its origins.

How the US targets got hacked

View Full Image Hackers were embedding malicious code into the network of a Texas software company called SolarWinds Corp.

Speaking at a private dinner for tech security in late February, America’s cyber defense chief boasted how well his organizations protect the country from spies. US teams were “understanding the adversary better than the adversary understands themselves," said general Paul Nakasone, according to a Reuters reporter… Yet even as he spoke, hackers were embedding malicious code into the network of a Texas software company called SolarWinds Corp., according to a timeline published by Microsoft and many government and corporate cyber researchers. A little over three weeks after that dinner, the hackers began a sweeping intelligence operation that has penetrated the heart of America’s government and numerous corporations and other institutions around the world.

Biden announces his climate team

View Full Image Biden’s administration will aim to modernize water, transportation and energy infrastructure to make it better equipped to resist extreme weather conditions

In the US, President-elect Joe Biden has introduced key members of the new environment team. The nominees introduced include Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico to be interior secretary. Overseeing America’s natural resources that include national parks and wildlife refuges, if confirmed by the Senate, Haaland would be the first native American to hold a cabinet position. According to AFP, Biden’s administration will aim to modernize water, transportation and energy infrastructure to make it better equipped to resist extreme weather conditions—and create many jobs along the way. Biden also said he wants to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and 1.5 million energy-efficient homes and public housing units. In an interesting turn of events, he has shown interest in rejoining the Paris climate accord, which President Donald Trump abandoned.

Ten billionaires reap $400bn boost

View Full Image Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, has watched his wealth rocket by $70bn since March

Ten of the richest people in the world have boosted their already vast wealth by more than $400bn (£296bn) since the coronavirus pandemic began as their businesses were boosted by lockdowns and financial crises across the globe, The Guardian reported. The extra wealth accumulated by the 10 men over the past nine months is more than the £284bn the British government is estimated to have spent on tackling the pandemic and the economic damage it has wrought on its 66 million people. In a related report, the campaign group Americans for Tax Fairness estimates the collective wealth of America’s 651 billionaires has risen by $1.1tn over the same period. Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, has watched his wealth rocket by $70bn since March as hundreds of millions of people trapped at home turned to the online delivery giant to keep themselves fed and entertained.

Curated by the Views team. Have something to share with us? Write to us at feedback@livemint.com or Tweet to @Mint_Opinion

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via