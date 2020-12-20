Mint Lite | Bosnia's icon, how the US got hacked, Biden's climate team & more

Ten of the richest people in the world have boosted their already vast wealth by more than $400bn (£296bn) since the coronavirus pandemic began as their businesses were boosted by lockdowns and financial crises across the globe, The Guardian reported. The extra wealth accumulated by the 10 men over the past nine months is more than the £284bn the British government is estimated to have spent on tackling the pandemic and the economic damage it has wrought on its 66 million people. In a related report, the campaign group Americans for Tax Fairness estimates the collective wealth of America’s 651 billionaires has risen by $1.1tn over the same period. Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, has watched his wealth rocket by $70bn since March as hundreds of millions of people trapped at home turned to the online delivery giant to keep themselves fed and entertained.