A day after a local hospital reported the case, China has confirmed an instance of bubonic plague in Inner Mongolia. Bubonic plague killed 50 million people in a 14th century outbreak in Europe and about 12 million globally in the 19th century, but it’s now the most common type of plague and can be treated with antibiotics. Inner Mongolia reported four cases in November while Madagascar sees some cases nearly every year between the months of September and April. For the rest of the national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.





15 August deadline 'hasty'

A team of scientists from Indian Academy of Sciences has said any deadline to launch a covid-19 vaccine is unrealistic. The team warned against “any hasty solution that may compromise rigorous scientific processes and standards". India has set a timeline of six weeks for its first potential coronavirus vaccine for public use. Last week, Bharat Biotech International received regulatory approval to start human clinical trials for its experimental shot. In a 2 July letter, Indian Council of Medical Research said it “envisaged" the vaccine launch 15 August. Trials for a vaccine usually involve three phases—evaluation of safety, checking efficacy and side effects at different dose levels, and confirmation of safety and efficacy in thousands of healthy people—before release for public use. The academy said the immune responses take several weeks to develop and data should not be collected earlier. Most experts believe a vaccine is likely to become available by mid-2021.

Masks indoors may curb spread

OVER 200 scientists from across the world, in an open letter to WHO, have warned that the coronavirus can float as small droplets in the air. WHO has maintained that the virus is spread mainly by large droplets expelled when people cough or sneeze, or through direct contact. The scientists are essentially saying smaller droplets that remain airborne for longer can transmit the virus, and these can travel over distances greater than one-two metres. This could complicate containment in India, where cases have overtaken Russian and crossed 697,000, making it the third-worst affected country. The US, with nearly three million infections, tops the list, followed by Brazil, with 1.6 million cases. If airborne transmission is proved to be a mode of virus spread, it might be necessary to wear masks even when physical distancing is being observed, and have new regulations for indoor ventilation and air conditioning to minimize recirculating air

EU's bike love to help India

Cities across Europe have been making space for cycles as people avoid public transport, and Indian cycle makers are feeling the benefit. Since lockdowns began, 1,221km of new cycling and walking infrastructure have been announced across the continent, according European Cyclists’ Federation. In Berlin, cycling lanes have been widened. In 133 other German cities, residents have demanded temporary bike lanes. From Dijon to Paris, 116 French cities have committed to building 650km of bike lanes, and France has a €20-million plan to support cyclists. India’s leading bicycle maker Hero Cycles has said demand increased suddenly, even outstripping supply and production, for its cycles in the midst of the pandemic. Hero expects its market share in India to increase 45-50% in the current financial year.

Who will save the arts?

The UK government on Monday announced a nearly $2 billion package to help theatres, museums, heritage sites and live music venues survive the covid-19 crisis, but faced accusations of acting too late. In India, traditional artists, craftspersons and musicians, many of whom depend on travelling shows for sales, have been struggling through the lockdown but there has been little government help. In the UK, a national shutdown was imposed in late March and is now easing, but live performances remain banned because of covid-19 risks. The funds were warmly welcomed across the sector, which employs 700,000 people. Some 1,500 acts including Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones, last week made an impassioned call for help to protect the live music industry from collapse. Their letter followed warnings from a string of institutions, including Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, that they risked closing forever without help

Sixty percent of fish species will not be able to survive by 2100 if global temperatures keep rising, scientists have warned.

Sixty percent of fish species will not be able to survive by 2100 if global temperatures keep rising, scientists have warned. Global warming lowers water oxygen levels, putting embryos and pregnant fish at risk. After studying almost 700 species of fish, which were essential to sustaining an aquatic ecosystem, a group of German scientists found them to be most vulnerable when in reproductive or embryonic stage of their life cycle. Some ocean species of fish, scientists say in the study that was published recently in Science journal, might evolve to move to cooler waters, possibly away from civilization, but freshwater fish could find themselves struggling to procreate. Since pre-industrial times, Earth’s temperature has slowly risen by over 1 degree Celsius. To stop the warming, countries have been committing to halt it at 1.5 degrees Celsius. But a recent UN report shows the world is on track to record a 3 degree Celsius spike by 2030.

