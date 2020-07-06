Mint Lite | Bubonic plague, Covaxin deadline, airborne covid & other news

OVER 200 scientists from across the world, in an open letter to WHO, have warned that the coronavirus can float as small droplets in the air. WHO has maintained that the virus is spread mainly by large droplets expelled when people cough or sneeze, or through direct contact. The scientists are essentially saying smaller droplets that remain airborne for longer can transmit the virus, and these can travel over distances greater than one-two metres. This could complicate containment in India, where cases have overtaken Russian and crossed 697,000, making it the third-worst affected country. The US, with nearly three million infections, tops the list, followed by Brazil, with 1.6 million cases. If airborne transmission is proved to be a mode of virus spread, it might be necessary to wear masks even when physical distancing is being observed, and have new regulations for indoor ventilation and air conditioning to minimize recirculating air