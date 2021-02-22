Mint Lite | China asks US to stop interference, Indonesia forest fires & more

Indonesian president Joko Widodo said local authorities should get prepared for potential forest fires later this year as hot spots had been detected on the island of Sumatra. The South-east Asian country has suffered some of the biggest tropical forest fires outside the Amazon and Congo in recent years, putting at risk endangered animals like orangutans and tigers and sending choking haze across the region. Farmers often used fire as a cheap land clearing method, the president said, calling on local governments to get forest fire containment infrastructure ready. Fires, sometimes set to clear land for palm oil plantations in the world’s top producer of the commodity, were the most damaging in years in 2015, with the World Bank estimating they caused $16.1 billion of damage. Meanwhile, fires in 2019 caused total damage and economic loss amounting to at least $5.2 billion, the World Bank said.