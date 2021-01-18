Mint Lite | China gold mine, Navalny arrest, Tunisia riots, US sanctions & more

Chinese state media say 12 out of 22 workers trapped for a week by an explosion in a gold mine are alive, as hundreds of rescuers seek to bring them to safety. The Xinhua News Agency said a note passed through a rescue shaft reported the fate of the other 10 remains unknown. The handwritten note said four of the workers were injured and that the condition of others was deteriorating because of a lack of fresh air and an influx of water. Managers of the operation were detained after they failed to report the accident for more than a day.

Police detained prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home to Russia from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, triggering a political clash with the West. Navalny's detention at passport control in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport was widely expected because Russia's prisons service said he had violated parole terms from a suspended sentence on a 2014 embezzlement conviction. The prisons service said he would be held in custody until a court rules on his case. No date for a court appearance was immediately announced. The service earlier said that it would seek to have Navalny serve his 3 1/2-year sentence behind bars. Navalny, 44, who is President Vladimir Putins most prominent and determined foe, brushed off concerns about arrest as he boarded the plane in Berlin, reports the Press Trust of India.

Clashes broke out for a third consecutive evening Sunday in several Tunisian cities, pitting stone-throwing youths against security forces despite a tight lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, reports AFP. In the working-class neighbourhood of Ettadhamen on the edge of the capital Tunis, young men hurled rocks at riot police who responded with volleys of tear gas. Authorities said they had arrested dozens of young people during consecutive nights of disturbances in the capital and other cities, amid a nationwide anti-coronavirus lockdown imposed since Thursday—a decade to the day since dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled from power. But in Ettadhamen, there were no political slogans to be heard. Interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said earlier Sunday that dozens of young people, mostly aged between 14 and 17, had been arrested after they took to the streets during previous evenings, to loot and vandalise shopfronts and cars.

India stepped up efforts to bolster trust in coronavirus vaccines after it was revealed that nearly a third of those invited to get jabs at the launch of a nationwide drive failed to turn up, reports PTI. The government has launched one of the world's most ambitious vaccine programmes, aiming to innoculate 300 million of the 1.3 billion population by July. In the first two days of the drive, which started Saturday, the government said 224,000 of 300,000 planned vaccinations were carried out. In the capital New Delhi, only 53% of people came forward for jabs, according to a health official. With public doubt about the drugs spreading on social media, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan changed his Twitter profile header to say "VACCINES WORK". The government said that over the first two days of vaccinations 447 people had reported adverse symptoms.

The United States announced sanctions on Friday against six Hong Kong or Chinese officials it blamed for implementing a new security law in Hong Kong, following the mass arrests of pro-democracy activists this month. Hong Kong police arrested 53 people on Jan. 5 in the biggest crackdown on the democracy movement since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony. This action by Hong Kong authorities is yet another stark example of Hong Kong's freedoms and democratic processes being fundamentally undermined, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. Pompeo said 13 former Legislative Council members, an American lawyer and a former law professor were among those reportedly detained before being released on bail. He called for the freeing of all those held under the security law.

Tokyo Olympics organisers said Monday they will slash the number of athletes at the opening and closing ceremonies of this year's coronavirus-delayed Games, as a report said thousands fewer will attend. More than 11,000 athletes are expected to compete at the Tokyo Games, but anti-virus measures limiting the time they can spend in the Olympic Village mean not all will be able to attend the opening and closing festivities. Organisers said they would also "reconsider" how many athletes can take part in the ceremonies, and how to get them into the stadium safely. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to tackle surging coronavirus cases and restore normal life "as soon as possible" as polls showed plunging support for his government. Suga was speaking at the opening of a new parliament session and has only been in office since September, reports AFP.

