Mint Lite | China gold mine, Navalny arrest, Tunisia riots, US sanctions & more

Tokyo Olympics organisers said Monday they will slash the number of athletes at the opening and closing ceremonies of this year's coronavirus-delayed Games, as a report said thousands fewer will attend. More than 11,000 athletes are expected to compete at the Tokyo Games, but anti-virus measures limiting the time they can spend in the Olympic Village mean not all will be able to attend the opening and closing festivities. Organisers said they would also "reconsider" how many athletes can take part in the ceremonies, and how to get them into the stadium safely. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to tackle surging coronavirus cases and restore normal life "as soon as possible" as polls showed plunging support for his government. Suga was speaking at the opening of a new parliament session and has only been in office since September, reports AFP.