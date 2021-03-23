Mint Lite | China irked by West sanctions, Colorado shooting, B mesons & more

China bristled Tuesday after western nations lined up to impose sanctions over its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, the first concerted international action against Beijing since Joe Biden took office. Rights groups believe at least one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in the northwestern region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour. China has strongly denied the allegations and says training programmes, work schemes and better education have helped stamp out extremism in the region. On Monday, the EU, Britain and Canada blacklisted four former and current officials in the Xinjiang region, while Washington, which had already sanctioned two of those officials in July 2020, added the other pair to the list. New Zealand and Australia welcomed the measures, but both stopped short of introducing their own on China, a major export market for their goods.