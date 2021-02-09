Mint Lite | China low fertility trap, Chamoli rescue operations, Mars & more

The number of newborns in China plummeted 15% in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the ministry of public security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family. Posts on Chinese social media with the hashtag “How to get China out of a low fertility trap" were viewed 120 million times as of Tuesday, with some comments linking low fertility rates to high living costs, while others said social norms were changing, reports Reuters. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Colombia stands up for migrants

View Full Image Colombia stands up for migrants

Colombia will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities. President Ivan Duque said that through a new temporary protection statute, Venezuelan migrants who are in the country illegally will be eligible for 10-year residence permits, while migrants who are currently on temporary residence will be able to extend their stay. The new measure could benefit up to one million Venezuelan citizens who are currently living in Colombia without proper papers, as well as hundreds of thousands who need to extend temporary visas. President Duque announced the protection measure in a stately government palace in Bogota while standing with Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Valneva open for partnerships

View Full Image Valneva open for partnerships

French pharmaceutical company Valneva is looking for production partnerships should its covid-19 vaccine candidate secure approval and generate enough interest beyond Britain and the European Union, its chief financial officer told Reuters. David Lawrence said the drugmaker was exploring an entry into the US market for its vaccine, the only French shot close to entering late-stage human trials. Britain was due to receive the first doses produced in late September at the earliest, he said. Valneva has signed a deal with Britain for up to 190 million doses by 2025 in a transaction worth potentially up to €1.4 billion ($1.69 billion). Lawrence said he expected talks with the European Union for a provisional 60 million doses to conclude “within the next few months". The company’s vaccine is derived from a licensed Japanese encephalitis vaccine and will be produced in Scotland.

Rescue operations continue

View Full Image Rescue operations continue

The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 28 with the recovery of two more bodies, even as a multi-agency operation to rescue around 30 workers feared trapped inside a swamped tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district continued on Tuesday. Around 170 people are still missing after Sunday’s disaster apparently caused by a glacier burst, according to the latest data. The National Disaster Response Force said its personnel recovered two bodies from debris in Raini village on Tuesday morning. The workers have been trapped in the 12-foot-high and about 2.5-km-long ‘head race tunnel’. Relief is also being distributed by helicopters among residents of more than a dozen villages cut off due to the washing away of a bridge.

Mars to see busy season

View Full Image Mars to see busy season

A spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates was set to swing into orbit around Mars in the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission on Tuesday, the first of three robotic explorers arriving at the red planet over the next week and a half. The orbiter, called Amal—Arabic for hope—travelled 500 million km in nearly seven months to get to Mars with the goal of mapping its atmosphere throughout each season. A combination orbiter and lander from China is close behind, scheduled to reach the planet on Wednesday. It will circle Mars until the rover separates and attempts to land on the surface in May to look for signs of ancient life. A rover from the US named Perseverance is set to join the crowd next week, aiming for a landing 18 February. It will be the first leg in a decade-long US-European project to bring Mars rocks back to Earth, reports AP. However, about 60% of all Mars missions have ended in failure.

Fishing nets pose threat to whales

View Full Image Fishing nets pose threat to whales

The risk that whales can get entangled in fishing nets appears to have been underestimated, according to a new study, reports BBC. As many as 60% of blue whales in Canada’s Gulf of St Lawrence have come into contact with fishing ropes and nets, based on scarring seen on photographs snapped by drones. Whales can suffocate or starve after getting tied up in fishing gear. Reports of very large whales getting trapped in fishing gear are rare compared with smaller species, leading to the assumption that they aren’t as much at risk. But a new study, led by experts at the University of St Andrews, Fife, casts doubt on this idea. The researchers analysed images taken by drones of blue and fin whales in Canada’s Gulf of St Lawrence—an important summer feeding ground for whales. The researchers say deaths from entanglement could tip some whale populations into decline.

Curated by Sohini Sen. Have something to share with us? Write to us at feedback@livemint or tweet to @shohinisen

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via