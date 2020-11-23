Mint Lite | China lunar probe, Kerala Police Act, Nicolas Sarkozy, ACPF & others

China will launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon early Tuesday morning. The Chang'e-5 probe will be launched from China's southern Hainan province with the hope that it will bring back lunar rocks. This will, in a way, be the first attempt by any country to retrieve samples from the moon since the 1970s. The last mission of its kind, Luna 24, was by the Soviet Union in 1976. Experts hope that the mission, if successful, will help us to understand more about the Moon’s volcanic activity and magnetic field. For more updates, here's Mint Lite

Kerala puts amendment in Police Act on hold

View Full Image The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Government in Kerala put on hold implementation of the amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters

After facing protests on Sunday, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Government in Kerala put on hold implementation of the amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters. The Kerala Cabinet had last month suggested the addition of Section 118-A to the Police Act. It stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to ₹10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media. While chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday had said that the amendments "will in no way be used against free speech or impartial journalism", the opposition alleged that it could be used to curb free speech and target those who criticize the government. Today’s decision, reports PTI, could mean that the LDF government will scrap the ordinance.

Budget sparks protests in Guatemala

View Full Image Protests in Guatemala continued for the second day over the demand for resignation of president Alejandro Giammattei

Protests in Guatemala continued for the second day over the demand for resignation of president Alejandro Giammattei. Last week, the congress in Guatemala, had approved an almost $13 billion budget, the largest in the country's history. However, most of the funds in the budget have been allocated to infrastructure tied to big business. This has naturally sparked outrage in the impoverished central American nation where poverty is widespread. Analysts have also warned that a third of the budget will need to be financed by debt. Meanwhile, the country's Congress has approved $3.8 billion to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but less than 15% of those funds have been invested. On the first day of protests, demonstrators partially burned down the Congress building. According to the country’s Supreme Court, 40 people have been arrested, including two under the age of 18.

Dividends to rebound strongly next year

View Full Image The covid-effect on financial markets the world over has been bad

The covid-effect on financial markets the world over has been bad. But a new report finds that global dividends will fall by 17.5%-20%, equivalent to some $263 billion, as a result of the coronavirus crisis, reports Reuters. However, the report by investment firm Janus Henderson does predict a strong rebound for dividends next year. Companies which were trying to cope with the effects of the pandemic, cut dividends by $55 billion, or 11.4%, in the third quarter. However, with news of vaccine developments coming in, some of these firms have restarted payments, although at a lower level. According to the investment firm, next year's rebound could be as high as 12% depending on how the pandemic pans out and whether Europe's banks are allowed to restart dividends again.

Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial

View Full Image France’s Nicolas Sarkozy, who earned the sobriquet ‘bling bling’ president for his rich tastes when he led the country from 2007 to 2012, went on trial for alleged corruption and influence-peddling

France’s Nicolas Sarkozy, who earned the sobriquet ‘bling bling’ president for his rich tastes when he led the country from 2007 to 2012, went on trial for alleged corruption and influence-peddling. He is accused of attempting to bribe a judge for insider information about a probe into claims that he had received illegal payments from L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 campaign, media reports said. Sarkozy allegedly offered to get a prestigious job for judge Gilbert Azibert in Monaco, a charge he has denied vociferously. French sleuths had wiretapped phone conversations between Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog as they discussed Azibert. Sarkozy is also being investigated for Libyan financing in his presidential campaign. All three are on trial and face up to 10 years in jail and steep fines if convicted. In March, Sarkozy is due to go on trial for allegedly violating campaign financing rules during his failed 2012 re-election bid.

The continued discrimination against African girls

View Full Image A report by advocacy group African Child Policy Forum (ACPF) have found that African girls have been facing inequality at home and school due to government failures

A report by advocacy group African Child Policy Forum (ACPF) have found that African girls have been facing inequality at home and school due to government failures, reports The Guardian. The report which looks at 52 countries in Africa found that young girls were routinely denied education; made to marry too young; were excluded from healthcare; and were unable to own or inherit property. It also spoke about how girls endured sexual, physical and emotional abuse at home, work and school. It names Chad and South Sudan as the worst places to be born as a girl in Africa due to high rates of child marriage and malnutrition. Access to primary education also remained low in the two countries. On the other hand, Mauritius ranked the best. The island nation has reformed their laws on girls’ rights, and have the highest rate of pre-primary education among female students.

