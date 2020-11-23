Mint Lite | China lunar probe, Kerala Police Act, Nicolas Sarkozy, ACPF & others

After facing protests on Sunday, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Government in Kerala put on hold implementation of the amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters. The Kerala Cabinet had last month suggested the addition of Section 118-A to the Police Act. It stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to ₹10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media. While chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday had said that the amendments "will in no way be used against free speech or impartial journalism", the opposition alleged that it could be used to curb free speech and target those who criticize the government. Today’s decision, reports PTI, could mean that the LDF government will scrap the ordinance.