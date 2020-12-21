Mint Lite | China worker's shortage, Dogecoin, EU-UK trade talks & more

Denmark is set to dig up millions of mink that were culled because of a mutated form of coronavirus, BBC reported. About four million mink will be exhumed from mass graves and incinerated to prevent pollution. It is set to happen in May, when officials say the risk of coronavirus contamination from the dead animals will have passed. More than 15 million mink have been culled in Denmark, devastating its fur industry. Some of the mink buried in mass graves in a military area in the west of the country have resurfaced because of the nitrogen and phosphorus gases produced by their decay. The two burial sites are highly controversial, as one is near a bathing lake and the other not far from a source of drinking water. Residents have complained about the potential risk of contamination. The ministry of food and agriculture said that the government had gained support in parliament to dig up the mink next year.