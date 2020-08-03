Mint Lite | Corona, masks, India fuel demand, domestic violence & other news

Indian power plants used the most liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the last three years in the quarter ended June, going by government data. The cost of importing LNG is not much higher than coal right now as covid-19 puts a squeeze on the world economy. Power producers say the trend is likely to continue until at least September, Reuters reports. Power plants on the western coast of India, which are closer to LNG producing countries such as Qatar, will benefit even more from the lower prices. Gas consumption by India’s power plants rose 11.7% to 104.83 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) in the three months to June compared to the same period last year, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed. Imports accounted for 37.4% of overall gas consumption by power plants, up from 35% a year ago. The increased use of gas comes as India’s overall electricity demand is expected to fall this year for the first time in decades. Coal-fired generation is also declining and imports of coal by power plants also fell to the lowest in seven years during the June quarter.