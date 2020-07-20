The UAE has successfully launched its Hope probe to Mars, the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, and the first of three international missions to the Red Planet this year, but if you’re a space geek and a stargazer, there’s a lot more to look forward to, apart from the Chinese and US launches. The NEOWISE comet is visible for the rest of this month, before it streaks away and won’t be visible for the next 6,800 years. The best day to catch it is 22 July, and there are online webcasts to get the best view. For more national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

One shot, dual immune response

The race to develop a covid-19 vaccine is partly driven by desire to save lives, but also to prove scientific prowess and gain financially. Across the world, billions have been invested in the search. In London, AstraZeneca’s shares climbed 10% in a day as the vaccine developed by University of Oxford showed promising results in early human testing. The vaccine increased levels of both protective neutralizing antibodies and immune T-cells that target the virus, according to results published in The Lancet. AstraZeneca is to distribute it. The UK, currently the worst affected country in Europe, said it will get early access to 90 million doses of three promising vaccine candidates, including the one developed at Oxford. North Korea has now said it is developing a vaccine, though it has denied having even a single positive case. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has approved third phase or human trials for a vaccine by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

India may privatize govt banks

The government has plans to privatize more than half of the public sector banks to reduce the number of state-owned lenders to just five as part of an overhaul of the banking industry, Reuters reports, citing government and banking sources. The first part of the plan would be to sell majority stakes in Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank, leading to an effective privatization of these state-owned lenders. India currently has 12 state-owned banks. The plan is likely to be laid out in a new privatization proposal the government is currently formulating, and this would be put before the cabinet for approval. The government is working on a privatization plan to help to raise money by selling assets in non-core companies and sectors when the country is strapped for funds due to lack of economic growth caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Digital payments decline

Digital payments took off rapidly in India until covid-19 affected the economy. The pandemic was expected to boost digital payments as governments encouraged people to go contactless, but overall digital transactions have fallen since January (see chart), largely due to the decline in economic activity since the lockdown in March. Manufacturing, auto, retail, aviation and hospitality have borne the brunt of the lockdown, which has affected growth of digital payments. Shut shops, travel bans and reduced discretionary spends by consumers on dining out and entertainment are negatively affecting digital payments, says a PwC report. Some sectors, however, have seen a rise in digital transactions—online grocery and pharmacy, OTT players, edtech, online gaming, and utility/bill payments.

The next covid challenge

As Europe slowly recuperates from the pandemic, those who have recovered are learning to live with the long-term effects of the disease about which very little is still known. In the UK and Italy, both with the highest case load and death toll in Europe, authorities are starting to offer rehabilitation services to covid-19 survivors. Months or week later, people say they have not fully recovered and experience muscle weakness, brain fog, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating and remembering. WHO has put out a leaflet for recovery management, which advises people on how to address common residual symptoms such as breathlessness, voice weakness and memory deficits, and getting back to regular activities and managing mental health. Research indicates the SARS-CoV-2 virus can damage not only the lungs, but also kidneys, liver, heart, brain, nervous system, skin and gastrointestinal tract. In a country like India, it’s a new challenge to consider.

Hamilton calls out F1, again

Lewis Hamilton has criticized Formula One for what he calls a “rushed" anti-racism gesture before the start of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, which he won. While noting that some drivers arrived late to unite for a pre-race anti-racism gesture, Hamilton, the only black F1 driver on the grid, who has now equalled Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of eight wins at a single venue, said, “Many drivers seem to be of the opinion that they have done it once and are not going to do it again." The Mercedes driver, who has been vocal about lack of diversity in racing, took to Instagram to talk about the need for change: “F1 and the FIA need to do more. There is no quick fix for racial inequality.... There needs to be leadership from the top." Formula One responded saying ending racism and increasing diversity is a “clear priority". In June, it had announced an initiative to address the lack of diversity in racing, as did Mercedes.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran and Pooja Singh. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb









