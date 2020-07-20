Mint Lite | Corona vaccine, UAE Mars mission, India PSU banks & other news

Lewis Hamilton has criticized Formula One for what he calls a “rushed" anti-racism gesture before the start of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, which he won. While noting that some drivers arrived late to unite for a pre-race anti-racism gesture, Hamilton, the only black F1 driver on the grid, who has now equalled Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of eight wins at a single venue, said, “Many drivers seem to be of the opinion that they have done it once and are not going to do it again." The Mercedes driver, who has been vocal about lack of diversity in racing, took to Instagram to talk about the need for change: “F1 and the FIA need to do more. There is no quick fix for racial inequality.... There needs to be leadership from the top." Formula One responded saying ending racism and increasing diversity is a “clear priority". In June, it had announced an initiative to address the lack of diversity in racing, as did Mercedes.