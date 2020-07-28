Mint Lite | Corona vaccines, flood, gold prices, Eid and other news

Floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Assam and Bihar have affected eight million people and killed 111 since May, at a time with the number of covid-19 cases in the two states is rising rapidly. Since the start of the monsoon season on 1 June, Assam has received 15% more rainfall than a 50-year average and Bihar 47% more, says the India Meteorological Department. The Brahmaputra in Assam is flowing above the danger level in many places, while heavy rains that began this week in Bihar will last until Wednesday. The floods in Assam have affected 5.7 million people, more than 45,000 of whom are still in relief centres. In Bihar, floods have displaced more than 2.4 million people. Physical distancing and other measure are hard to enforce during such a crisis. Bihar has recorded over 41,000 covid-19 infections, and Assam over 33,500 cases. Cases are expected to peak by September in both states. India’s covid-19 tally is over 14.83 lakh with a recovery rate of about 64%.