Mint Lite | Covid-19 origin, Apple, Eva Air's flight to nowhere & other news

We’re all feeling the effect of not being able to plan vacations, but Taiwan’s trying to counter it. One of its biggest carriers Eva Air is offering a flight to nowhere. On 8 August, Father’s Day in Taiwan, a plane decorated in Hello Kitty livery will take off from Taipei Taoyuan Airport and return to the same location three hours later. Passengers can get a glimpse of Guishan Island and the scenic Huadong coast. Eva Air calls it an “alternative travel experience" to satisfy grounded travellers, who will be served a Michelin-starred meal and have free WiFi and inflight entertainment. Economy seats are $180 each, and business $214. In July, Taipei Songshan Airport offered a “pretend to go abroad" airport tour. People starved of travel could check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. They just never took off. Taiwan locked down its borders in March as the pandemic began to peak.