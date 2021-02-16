Mint Lite | Covid-19, Puri heritage corridor, US energy crisis and more

Israel held out the possibility on Tuesday it would not engage with US President Joe Biden on strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear programme if he returns to a 2015 deal with Tehran, reports Reuters. The remarks by Israel’s envoy to Washington came at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Up for re-election next month, he has revived tough rhetoric on Iran while not yet having any direct communication with Biden. The new administration has said it wants a US return to the 2015 nuclear deal—which former President Donald Trump quit, restoring sanctions on Tehran—if the Iranians recommit to their own obligations. Washington has said it wants to confer with allies in West Asia about such moves. Netanyahu aides have privately questioned whether engaging with US counterparts might backfire by falsely signalling its consent for any new deal that it opposes.