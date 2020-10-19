Mint Lite | Covid-19 vaccine, China, APAC, economic risks & others

The US holds the most influence, but China is closing in as the most powerful country in the Asia-Pacific. India, at fourth place, has lost ground, while Australia and Vietnam have gained the most, shows Sydney-based Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index 2020, which uses 126 indicators to rank 26 countries. The US’ slow response to the pandemic and various trade disputes has led to a slide in its position. The US economy could take until 2024 to recover; in contrast, China’s has rebounded and is the only large economy expected to recover in 2020. This could give it an advantage over its neighbours in the next decade, the report notes. India, the fourth most powerful nation on the index after Japan, lost economic growth potential due to the pandemic and is ceding strategic ground to Beijing.