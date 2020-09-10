Mint Lite | Covid fund, vaccine airlifting, healthcare worker at risk & others

A vaccine for covid-19 may be months away, but the aviation industry—and everyone else—will have to start making plans now to get it to the world. A total of 8,000 Boeing 747 cargo aircraft will be needed to get a single dose of the vaccine to 7.8 billion people, International Air Transport Association has said. Most vaccine candidates under development are looking at two or three shots for effective immunization. There are currently 29 vaccines in multiple human trials around the world. “Safely delivering covid-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry," said IATA in a statement, urging governments “to take the lead in facilitating cooperation across the logistics chain". Everything from security arrangements and maintaining the cold chain to easing border permits and finding a ground fleet to take the vaccines further needs to be planned for the mammoth distribution plan.