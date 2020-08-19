Australia has closed a deal with pharma firm AstraZeneca for supply of the covid-19 vaccine being developed with the University of Oxford. The government will manufacture the vaccine and provide it free of charge to 25 million Australians. The development comes as Australia deals with more cases, forcing a reintroduction of restrictions. AstraZeneca has signed agreements with several countries, including the US, the EU, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China and Brazil, to deliver three billion doses of the potential vaccine from September. For more national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Covid hurts India more

View Full Image The World Bank has said it may lower its outlook for India further, and project a 'steeper contraction' of the economy when it revises its estimate in October.

The World Bank has said it may lower its outlook for India further, and project a “steeper contraction" of the economy when it revises its estimate in October. In May, it had estimated the economy will contract 3.2% in FY2021, and make a recovery only a year later. It has now said that without critical reforms in areas such as health, labour, land, skills and finance, India will find it harder to emerge from covid-19 crisis. Reforms are needed to counter slowing consumption and investment. “The pandemic has afflicted India at a time when its economy had already been decelerating" due to stress in the financial sector, rigid structures and processes in markets, and a decline in rural demand, the World Bank said in its India Development Update released on Wednesday. It also warned that gains made in poverty eradication are being eroded as the job losses and business closures are pushing more people into poverty.

Everyone wants TikTok

View Full Image Over the past few weeks, various conglomerates have been named as potential buyers of TikTok—Microsoft, Twitter, Reliance and now, Oracle

Over the past few weeks, various conglomerates have been named as potential buyers of TikTok—Microsoft, Twitter, Reliance and now, Oracle. India has banned the Bytedance-owned video app, while the US has been making noises about barring it too. Governments have accused TikTok of sharing data with the Chinese government, a charge the company has denied. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump ordered Bytedance to sell its US business within 90 days or face being shut down. After Microsoft said it held talks with TikTok, Trump approved the idea, and he’s now said Oracle would be “a great company" to take over the app. Share prices of these companies have risen on the basis of the buying reports, but expert say these talks could also give the tech giants a peek under the hood to understand what makes TikTok such a rage with teens and young adults.

No fuel recovery here

View Full Image Prices up, demand down

Despite opening up of India’s economy, covid-19 is still holding it back. Fuel demand in the country fell further in July, posting its fifth consecutive year-on-year decline. It dropped 11.7% in July, compared with a year earlier. Diesel consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of India’s overall fuel usage, fell to 5.52 million tonnes in July from 6.31 million tonnes in June, shows data from the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry. The annual diesel demand declined 19.3%. Despite the drop in global prices and the effect of covid-19, diesel prices have been rising due to higher taxes imposed by the government. In the past five years, diesel prices have risen fivefold due to taxes (see chart). It’s now 20% higher than in mid-2014 when Brent crude was fetching more than $100 a barrel.

Bali remains closed for foreigners

View Full Image The Indonesian island was set to reopen for tourism, critical to its economy, on 9/11, but now it may not welcome international tourists till next year.

Bali was looking forward to 11 September this year. The Indonesian island was set to reopen for tourism, critical to its economy, on 9/11, but now it may not welcome international tourists till next year. Indonesia’s investment minister has told businessmen that all foreign visitors, except those in essential and diplomatic services, will remain barred from entering the country. The government will try to boost domestic tourism to keep the hospitality sector afloat. Bali had started preparations to reopen to foreign tourists, who have been banned since March. Many Bali residents who work in the tourism sector or are dependent on it have earned next to nothing since February, when covid-19’s sweep through the world began to pick up pace. Hotel arrivals in July were down 99% year on year, and Bali alone is missing out on tourism income of about $650 million every month.

Internet Explorer to retire

View Full Image Many of us started surfing the web on a patchy dial-up connection and Internet Explorer (IE), and have since moved on to faster and slicker browsers.

Many of us started surfing the web on a patchy dial-up connection and Internet Explorer (IE), and have since moved on to faster and slicker browsers. Now, IE’s maker Microsoft too is moving on, and retiring its 25-year-old browser. In a year, Microsoft’s suite of 365 apps, including Office, will no longer work on Internet Explorer, and from 30 November, its work-place chat software Teams will not be available on IE. Once the most-used browser, IE has slowly faded as Microsoft failed to update it or innovate, opening the field for Firefox and Chrome to overtake. From a virtual monopoly in the 2000s, IE’s share in the browser market is now at 4%, according to usage tracker NetMarketShare. Google Chrome is the current leader, with a 71% market share. IE’s user experience remains clunky, a problem the company acknowledges, and it introduced a more modern browser, Edge, to overcome the issues in 2015.

