Mint Lite | Covid hurts India, vaccine deals, TikTok, India fuel demand & others

The World Bank has said it may lower its outlook for India further, and project a “steeper contraction" of the economy when it revises its estimate in October. In May, it had estimated the economy will contract 3.2% in FY2021, and make a recovery only a year later. It has now said that without critical reforms in areas such as health, labour, land, skills and finance, India will find it harder to emerge from covid-19 crisis. Reforms are needed to counter slowing consumption and investment. “The pandemic has afflicted India at a time when its economy had already been decelerating" due to stress in the financial sector, rigid structures and processes in markets, and a decline in rural demand, the World Bank said in its India Development Update released on Wednesday. It also warned that gains made in poverty eradication are being eroded as the job losses and business closures are pushing more people into poverty.