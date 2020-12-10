Mint Lite | Covid impacts, humanity's footprint, Chinese sanction & more

A shark only just formally discovered might already be extinct—a fate no shark has yet suffered in the human era—while an Amazon river dolphin has become endangered, a Red List of species in trouble showed on Thursday. More than a quarter of the 128,918 animal, plant and fungi species assessed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in its update are now threatened with extinction. The idea for this list is to draw attention to species and stop them from going extinct. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Covid impacts container trade

View Full Image Indian container

Indian container trade has been severely impacted this year owing to the staggered supply and demand shocks across geographies along with challenging economic indicators, according to global container logistics major Maersk, reports PTI. The overall recovery in imports and exports is expected in the first half of the next year, it added. Maersk also said that while the exports witnessed a strong rebound on the back of rising demand for textiles and apparel, the imports remain subdued, with signs of slow recovery coming in towards the end of the year. Covid put the world through unprecedented challenges, leading businesses to re-imagine their operations. It also highlighted the significance of global trade and the inter-dependence of nations, bringing to fore the importance of the logistics sector as essential for the continued delivery of critical supplies in times of crisis, Maersk said in a release.

Legalizing abortion in Argentina﻿

View Full Image President Alberto Fernández

Argentia is a step closer to becoming the first Latin American nation to legalize abortion. The lower house of congress met on Thursday to vote on a legal abortion bill sponsored by President Alberto Fernández. The president holds a majority in the lower house, and a government source told The Guardian that the senate could vote the move into law as soon as next week. Undergoing a termination remains punishable by law across Latin America, where the strong influence of the Catholic church has helped keep abortion illegal. The push for reform is part of a pro-abortion “green wave" sweeping through Latin America, symbolized by the green handkerchief. The movement got momentum after a minor who was a victim of sexual abuse gave birth after weeks of deliberate delays at the hospital. If approved, this can strengthen Fernandez’ role as the country’s leader.

Humanity’s impact on nature﻿

View Full Image Deforestation

Manmade materials are now likely to outweigh all life on Earth for the first time in history, reveals scientists from Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science. The research details the “crossover point" at which humanity’s footprint is heavier than that of the natural world. Drawing on a host of industrial and ecological data, the study estimated human production accounts for roughly 30 giga tonnes annually. At the current growth rate, man-made material is likely to weigh as much as three tera tonnes by 2040. At the same time, overall biomass is decreasing, mainly because of deforestation and land use changes. Lead author of the study Emily Elhacham told AFP that the study provided an indication of humanity’s outsized impact on the natural world.

China to sanction US officials

View Full Image Hua Chunying

China is revoking visa exemption treatment for United States diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference in Beijing. China will also implement reciprocal sanctions against some US officials, members of Congress, personnel at non-governmental organizations, and their family members, over their actions on Hong Kong, reports Reuters. China’s decision comes only four days after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing’s disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong. The US has taken a slew of actions against Beijing in recent weeks, including restricting travel visas for Communist Party members and banning cotton imports from a military-linked firm in Xinjiang.

Asian-American incomes grow﻿

View Full Image Income gap

New data from the US Census Bureau released on Thursday revealed that Asian American households have seen the biggest income growth of any racial or ethnic group in the United States over the past decade and a half—almost 8%. During the same time, household income for Latinos grew by nearly 6%. Non-Hispanic whites and Blacks had comparatively stagnant income growth—3% and 2% respectively—over the past decade and a half. According to PTI, economists believe that a lot of the difference in income growth among racial and ethnic groups has to do with the thriving job markets where Asian American and Latino-led households are concentrated—cities and communities in the West and Southwest. Education also played an important role with over 54% of Asian Americans holding a bachelor’s degree, compared to 32% overall for US residents, according to the 2015-2019 American Community Survey.

