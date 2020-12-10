Mint Lite | Covid impacts, humanity's footprint, Chinese sanction & more

Indian container trade has been severely impacted this year owing to the staggered supply and demand shocks across geographies along with challenging economic indicators, according to global container logistics major Maersk, reports PTI. The overall recovery in imports and exports is expected in the first half of the next year, it added. Maersk also said that while the exports witnessed a strong rebound on the back of rising demand for textiles and apparel, the imports remain subdued, with signs of slow recovery coming in towards the end of the year. Covid put the world through unprecedented challenges, leading businesses to re-imagine their operations. It also highlighted the significance of global trade and the inter-dependence of nations, bringing to fore the importance of the logistics sector as essential for the continued delivery of critical supplies in times of crisis, Maersk said in a release.