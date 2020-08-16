Mint Lite | Covid spike in India, Monsoon Session, Snowden and other news

Reversing his earlier stand, US President Donald Trump has said he will “take a look" at pardoning Edward Snowden, a former US intelligence contractor who’s facing criminal charges after revealing in 2013 that the American government spies on its citizens. Snowden, who has been living in exile in Russia since, has said he would like to return to the US if he can be assured a fair trial. At a conference, Trump called Snowden’s situation a “split decision" as public opinion on whether he was a whistleblower or a traitor remains divided. In another interview, he said many felt Snowden was “not being treated fairly". It’s a shift from his stand during the 2016 campaign when he called him “a total traitor". The US accuses Snowden of endangering national security, and if he is convicted, he could go to prison for decades. Rights groups earlier made repeated requests to Barack Obama to pardon Snowden but got nowhere.