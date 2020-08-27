Mint Lite | Covid tally, Abe health, Musk’s big reveal, India-UK bus & others

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a news meet on Friday amid growing concerns about his health. He’s been to hospital twice in a week, fanning speculation whether he will be able to continue till his term ends in September 2021. On Mon-day, Abe broke a record for longest consecutive tenure as prem-ier, set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato. On Friday, he is expected to talk about his health and the pandemic. Japan’s outbreak has been relatively small, but a recent rise in cases has led to critic-ism that Abe has favoured economy over health. Japan is facing its biggest economic slump on record, an effect of covid-19, slowing exports and falling consumption. An aide said Abe will finish his term, but if he announces an intention to resign, it would lead to an in-party election to replace him as president, followed by a vote in parliament for a new prime minister. During his first term, Abe quit abruptly due to ill health.