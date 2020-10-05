Mint Lite | Covid tally, pandemic bailouts, Delhi air pollution, & others

As the pandemic stretches on and recovery seems further, world governments, which splurged to blunt the economic impact are now coming up with plans that are more targeted and tactical in their approach. Until June, governments made spending plans for about $10 trillion to boost economies, according to International Monetary Fund estimates. Central banks raised it further with rate cuts, bond purchases and other credit programmes. IMF now estimates this is about $2 trillion short of what’s needed, with global output expected to shrink 4.9% this year. It will issue updated forecasts ahead of its 12-18 October meetings. At the start, the thrust of policy was to get money out fast, with few strings attached; now, the approach now is wary. UK’s furlough options are being rejigged, Japan is putting limits on further fiscal plans, and France will only give cash to businesses that closed again due to a second wave.