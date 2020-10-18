Mint Lite | Covid vaccine, Karnataka floods, party funding, Kimchi & others

The army and disaster response teams have rescued over 20,000 people in Karnataka as the Krishna and Bhima rivers are in spate. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said many villages in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts were completely or partially submerged due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the past week. He plans to undertake an aerial survey on Wednesday. This is the third time the state has been hit by floods in the past three months following heavy monsoon rains. Water released from dams in neighbouring Maharashtra have added to the flooding. It’s been raining heavily in Maharashtra too, and at least 48 people have died and lakhs of hectares of crops damaged. Over the last few days, Telangana has also been battered by floods and at least 50 people have died. The Telangana government has requested the Centre to release ₹1,350 crore as immediate assistance.