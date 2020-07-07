Mint Lite | Covid vaccine trials, TikTok, fintech layoffs, and other news

As more states touch the replacement fertility rate, governments may have to slowly shift policy focus from just family planning to ageing as well. Gujarat has now joined 13 other states at or below replacement fertility, new data from the Sample Registration System for 2018 shows. Bihar is now the only Indian state where a woman is likely to have three children or more in her lifetime. The southern and western states have been at replacement fertility for a few years, but it will be several decades before the country’s population starts shrinking. This is because India still has a large cohort of young children, and the number of girls who will go on to have children remains large, even if they have fewer children. Even as the average number of children in a family has declined, the age at which women are giving birth has moved up. In urban areas, fertility rates have declined for women below 30, and gone up in women over 30. For more, read Plain Facts.