Mint Lite | Covid vaccine, WTO boss, India SO2 emissions, aquarium yoga & others

The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic is pushing millions of people in South Asia into extreme poverty, the World Bank has said in its bi-annual report. It forecast a record economic contraction of 7.7% this year for South Asia, where a quarter of humanity lives. The World Bank warned workers in the informal sector were being hit the hardest, and private consumption was unlikely to recover quickly from the blow, reports Reuters. India, South Asia’s biggest economy and with a covid-19 caseload second only to the US, is likely to see its economy contract by 9.5% this year, the report said. It also warned that South Asia’s economies could end up worse than the forecast as the pandemic continues to surge, making foreign investors more wary, limiting the ability of governments to increase spending and putting more strain on banking systems already heavily burdened with bad loans.