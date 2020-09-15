Mint Lite | Covid vaccines, data breach, attacks on journalists & other news

In about 25 weeks of the pandemic, the world’s progress in healthcare has been set back 25 years. Vaccines reached 80% of the world’s children and prevented 2 million deaths in 2019, but due to covid-19 vaccine coverage in 2020 is dropping to levels last seen in the 1990s, the 2020 Goalkeepers Report from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says. Published annually for the last four years, the report tracks progress the world is making on the UN Sustainable Development Goals such as poverty reduction and gender equality. The pandemic pushed almost 37 million people below the extreme poverty line in 2020, with extreme poverty rising 7% in a few months, it says. Vaccines won’t end the crisis unless they are equitably alloca-ted: It says 61% of deaths could be averted if a vaccine is distributed to all countries proportional to population. If vaccines go to high income countries first, deaths will be cut by only 33%.