Mint Lite | Daniel Pearl, youth joblessness, IBM, Organic meat and more

A provincial court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the release of a British-born Pakistani man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, his defence lawyer said, according to The Associated Press. The Sindh High Court’s release order overturns a decision by Pakistan’s top court that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, should remain in custody, his lawyer said. Sheikh was acquitted of murdering Pearl earlier this year, but has been held while Pearl’s family appeals the acquittal.

Facebook has removed the page of Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans after he repeatedly shared misinformation about the coronavirus, BBC reported. Evans, who had about 1.5 million Facebook followers, spread conspiracy theories about covid and vaccines which are refuted by medical experts. Previously, Facebook had taken down individual posts from Evans deemed to be misinformation. But the platform has now removed his entire page. “We don’t allow anyone to share misinformation about covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm or [about] covid-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts," the company said. Facebook said it had removed the page for “repeated violations" of its policies. Evans had shared a range of debunked theories about the severity of the virus, mask-wearing and vaccines, as well as incorrect claims about 5G networks.

As 2020 was dawning, the oldest members of the world’s youngest generation—Generation Z—were preparing to emerge into one of the strongest global job markets in decades. That promising landscape was shredded in a matter of months with the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment soared everywhere, but it visited with a fury on the ranks of the youngest workers, often over-represented in service industries like restaurants and travel that were struck hardest by business shutdowns and restrictions on consumer movement and activities, Reuters reported. When the pandemic struck in the first quarter of 2020, the youth labour market bracket—15-to-24-year-olds in most economic statistics—had only just begun to claw back some of their share of the job market lost during the 2009 recession. More than 6.4 million youths lost work across G7 [countries] in the first half of 2020.

IBM Corp has agreed to pay $24.25 million to resolve a pair of investigations by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over subsidies awarded to connect schools and libraries to broadband, Reuters reported. IBM’s payment will resolve two FCC investigations that have spanned nearly 15 years over its alleged violations of “E-Rate" program rules in connection with New York City and El Paso school districts. Under the agreement, IBM agreed to return $24.25 million to the Universal Service Fund that funds the E-Rate program, but did not admit wrongdoing. The FCC said its investigations found IBM had not satisfied the competitive bidding rules in New York for 2005-2008 and provided ineligible equipment and services in El Paso for 2001.

Russia’s leading media holding, which is controlled by state energy giant Gazprom, will launch an app similar to the video-sharing social network TikTok, the group’s CEO has said. The Kommersant business daily cited Gazprom-Media CEO Alexander Zharov as saying the holding had bought a service called “Ya Molodets" (“I am great"). Zharov said the app was developed with the support of the Innopraktika foundation, an organisation run by Katerina Tikhonova—one of President Vladimir Putin’s alleged daughters, The South China Morning Post reported. Gazprom-Media will “use the project’s software to speed up the creation of a new video service for Russian bloggers", Zharov said, adding that it will be launched within two years. The app will support the sharing of short vertical videos, similar to the Chinese social network TikTok. Zharov took charge of Gazprom-Media earlier this year.

The cost of the climate damage caused by organic meat production is just as high as that of conventionally farmed meat, according to research. The analysis estimated the greenhouse gas emissions resulting from different foods and calculated how much their prices would need to rise to cover the harm they cause by fuelling the climate emergency, The Guardian reported. For beef and lamb, organic and conventional production resulted in similar climate costs, the study found. Organic chicken was slightly worse for the climate and organic pork slightly better than their conventional counterparts. Conventional livestock’s emissions come from their manure and, for cows and sheep, by burping methane. The grain they are fed can also result in high emissions, especially if it is associated with deforestation, such as in South America. Organic livestock... produce less meat and grow more slowly.

