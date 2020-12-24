Mint Lite | Daniel Pearl, youth joblessness, IBM, Organic meat and more

As 2020 was dawning, the oldest members of the world’s youngest generation—Generation Z—were preparing to emerge into one of the strongest global job markets in decades. That promising landscape was shredded in a matter of months with the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment soared everywhere, but it visited with a fury on the ranks of the youngest workers, often over-represented in service industries like restaurants and travel that were struck hardest by business shutdowns and restrictions on consumer movement and activities, Reuters reported. When the pandemic struck in the first quarter of 2020, the youth labour market bracket—15-to-24-year-olds in most economic statistics—had only just begun to claw back some of their share of the job market lost during the 2009 recession. More than 6.4 million youths lost work across G7 [countries] in the first half of 2020.