Mint Lite | Delhi covid cases, Linkedin job cuts, IPL 2020 & other news

The ICC finally decided to postpone this year’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November, earlier this week, clearing the path for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. IPL has said it plans to hold the tournament over 44 days in the UAE. The IPL governing council will meet in the next 10 days to work out a schedule, possibly between 26 September and 7 November, though sponsors and broadcasters are hoping it runs till mid-November and Diwali. “As of now, the plan is to have a full-fledged IPL, comprising 60 games and most likely in the UAE," IPL governing council chair Brijesh Patel told PTI. The council will also have to get approval from Indian and UAE authorities. The IPL, which was originally scheduled for 29 March but postponed due to the pandemic, is the main revenue earner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. It is set to lose about ₹4,000 crore if the tournament does not go ahead.