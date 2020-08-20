Almost 30% of Delhi’s population is likely to have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to a serological survey of 15,000 people conducted by the state government. The figure indicates that infection numbers are much higher than those recorded. Delhi has a population of 20 million and has recorded close to 150,000 cases of covid-19, out of India’s total of 2.84 million. The findings of the survey are in line with what other cities like Mumbai and Pune have discovered, that a significant number of people have been infected. For more national and international news, here’s Mint Lite.

Record deaths in Sweden

View Full Image Sweden has recorded its highest death tally in 150 years during the first six months of 2020.

Sweden has recorded its highest death tally in 150 years during the first six months of 2020. While its neighbours clamped down to control covid-19, Sweden allowed schools, bars and salons to remain open. Between January and June, 51,405 deaths were registered, 15% more than the same period in 2019, its statistics office said. This is the highest number of deaths in six months since 1869, when Sweden experienced a famine and 55,431 people died. Deaths were about 10% higher than the average for the period over the past five years. Covid-19 has claimed 4,500 lives from January to June, and over 5,800 to date. The death toll is higher than its Nordic neighbours, which opted for tougher lockdown measures. Norway, with about half Sweden’s population of 10.2 million, has had about 250 covid-19 deaths. Sweden’s economy has contracted more than 8.6% in the second quarter as the global crisis affected exports.

Virus toll on moms-to-be

View Full Image UN Population Fund earlier warned of up to seven million unintended pregnancies worldwide

About 1.3 million women in India have not had access to safe abortions and contraceptives during the pandemic, more than other countries, according to a new study from Marie Stopes International, which works in 37 nations. National lockdowns restricted movement and stopped flow of information about what services are available, and overwhelmed health systems diverted resources to covid-19, leaving little for contraception, safe abortion and post-abortion care. About 13% of women who needed abortion services, 9% who needed domestic abuse services and 35% who needed contraceptives during the pandemic were unable to leave home to seek help. It estimates there will be an additional 1 million unsafe abortions, 650,000 more unintended pregnancies and 2,600 maternal deaths, due to lack of access to services. UN Population Fund earlier warned of up to seven million unintended pregnancies worldwide.

RBI’s first MPC bows out

View Full Image Inflation worries for the next MPC

The Reserve Bank of India’s first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has completed its four-year term, leaving the next one to worry about inflation. While the six-member panel managed to keep inflation within the 2% to 6% target band for most of its term, it bows out with consumer-price growth well above that range, Bloomberg reports. Average inflation in each of the first two quarters has crossed 6% and will likely remain elevated after consumer prices grew 6.93% in July (see chart). The MPC held its last meeting from 4-6 August, and the minutes published showed members fretting over a recent surge in inflation. Since its first meet in 2016, it has cut the benchmark rate nine times and only increased it on two occasions. Out of 24 policy decisions in four years, 13 have been to keep rates steady. The new committee is expected to start in September.

Ganesh fest goes online

View Full Image Most organizers of Ganesh Chaturthi festival pandals have decided to go online and cut celebrations from 10 to one and a half days

With the risk of the spread of covid-19 very real at massive religious gatherings and states laying down strict rules, most organizers of Ganesh Chaturthi festival pandals have decided to go online and cut celebrations from 10 to one and a half days. The Delhi government has banned public celebrations and processions as have Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu Munnani have said they will defy the government and court orders and install 1.5 lakh idols across the state. Karnataka and Maharashtra, also grappling with the virus, have decided to allow public celebrations but have restricted the size of the idol in public places as well as in homes, and the number of visitors while banning processions and immersions. Organizers are now busy setting up social media links for live aartis and pujas, and getting performers to plan virtual shows.

Hangover cure is here

View Full Image Covid-19 vaccines dominate most research right now, but here’s a cure people have been seeking for ages: one for hang-overs

Covid-19 vaccines dominate most research right now, but here’s a cure people have been seeking for ages: one for hang-overs. Researchers from University of Helsinki and University of Eastern Finland have said they tested a combination of amino acids that reduce and eliminate hangovers. They concluded in the study, published in Alcohol And Alcoholism, that certain doses of the amino acid L-cysteine, found naturally in the body as well as in protein-rich foods, reduced alcohol-related nausea, headache, stress and anxiety. They tested their cure on 19 male volunteers, making them drink alcohol doses of 1.5 grams per kilogramme over three hours. The main problem they ran into during the study: some participants weren’t able to consume all the alcohol and had to drop out, some had such high tolerance levels they experienced no hangover symptoms, others found the alcohol being provided too little and headed for the bar.

