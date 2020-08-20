Mint Lite | Delhi covid tally, Sweden deaths, online Ganesh Chaturthi & others

The Reserve Bank of India’s first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has completed its four-year term, leaving the next one to worry about inflation. While the six-member panel managed to keep inflation within the 2% to 6% target band for most of its term, it bows out with consumer-price growth well above that range, Bloomberg reports. Average inflation in each of the first two quarters has crossed 6% and will likely remain elevated after consumer prices grew 6.93% in July (see chart). The MPC held its last meeting from 4-6 August, and the minutes published showed members fretting over a recent surge in inflation. Since its first meet in 2016, it has cut the benchmark rate nine times and only increased it on two occasions. Out of 24 policy decisions in four years, 13 have been to keep rates steady. The new committee is expected to start in September.