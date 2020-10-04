Mint Lite | Delhi schools, winter crop, London Marathon, Climate change & others

As customers discovered cooking at home during the pandemic, many restaurants have been forced to adapt to home delivery and cloud kitchens, and are now more open to technology. It’s also a reason why the venture capital money is flowing into startups targeting the restaurant segment. Total funding to foodtech this year is lower than other categories such as edtech but it’s still significant. Overall, restaurant marketplaces, tech, mealkits and online restaurants or cloud kitchens raised a total of $2.1 billion in the first six months of 2020 (see chart) across nearly 200 deals, going by Agfunder’s 2020 Mid-year Investment Review. In India, restaurant marketplace deals were buoyed by Zomato and Swiggy, each raising about $155 million in the first half of the year. They’ve since raised more rounds of funding. Online grocers, already flush with investor capital, dominated fundraising as they became an essential service for locked-down consumers. They raised $1.8 billion in funding over 76 deals worldwide from January to June 2020. The median deal size in restaurant marketplaces was also substantially higher than all other categories, at $20 million (egrocers’ median deal size is $6 million). These reflect continued demand for food delivery tech, which started out of consumer interest and continues this year out of necessity.