Mint Lite | Delhi temperature, covid vaccine, Sentinel 6, Pompeii ruins & others

Skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave attempting to escape death from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago have been discovered in Pompeii, Italy, Associated Press reported. Parts of the skulls and bones of the two men were found during excavation of the ruins from what was once an elegant villa with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city destroyed by the volcano eruption in 79 A.D. Pompeii officials said the remains of the two victims, lying next to each other on their backs, were found in a layer of gray ash at least 2 meters deep. Judging by cranial bones and teeth, one of the men was young, likely aged 18-25, with a spinal column with compressed discs. He probably did manual labor, like a slave. The other man, estimated to have been 30-40 years of age, had a robust bone structure, especially in his chest area.